5 eastern Idaho highways remain closed due to winter weather

IDAHO FALLS — Five sections of highway remain closed in eastern Idaho due to winter weather conditions, although the Idaho Transportation Department has reopened Interstate 15.

As of noon Monday, the following sections of highways remain closed:

U.S. Highway 20 between Idaho Falls and U.S. Highway 26

Idaho Highway 47 between Ashton and Warm River

Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

Interstate 84 between I-86 and the Utah border

ITD reports high winds, coupled with heavy snowfall, are causing blowing and drifting snow. Visibility is significantly reduced.

It’s not clear when any of the roads will reopen.

There are currently several winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings in eastern Idaho. Snow is predicted throughout the region for most of Monday. The worst of the snow is expected south of Idaho Falls to the Utah border.

For a complete forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

For more information visit about road conditions 511 Idaho.

Idaho Transportation Department