A Feel Good Friday surprise for Shilo the singing Sam’s Club sweeper

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently received an email from someone who asked us to surprise a Sam’s Club team member named Shilo. Shilo works in the electronics department and is helpful to anyone who has questions.

Not only that, he isn’t afraid to step in and sweep the floors. Plus he’s known for singing songs while he’s working.

We thought Shilo would be a great person to honor for Feel Good Friday – especially because his last day of work at Sam’s Club is today!

Watch what happened in the video above – and see if we were able to convince him to sing.

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.