Allegiant will now offer nonstop flights from Idaho Falls to San Diego

IDAHO FALLS — Allegiant will begin offering nonstop flights to San Diego from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport beginning June 5.

“We’re thrilled to announce new service from IDA,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We know this will be a popular route in our network and provide families convenient, affordable, nonstop flights to their ultimate summer vacation.”

The new seasonal route will operate twice weekly with flights listed as low as $59 one-way. Over the years, Allegiant has gradually added the number of the cities passengers can travel to from Idaho Falls, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Oakland and Phoenix.

“We are very excited to add San Diego to our destinations,” said Rick Cloutier, director Idaho Falls Regional Airport. “This addition along with the other destinations Allegiant serves gives us the opportunity to serve the eastern Idaho region with more choices and better service.”

More information on the flights can be found here.