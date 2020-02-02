Broadway star taking Center Stage at BYU-Idaho this month

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Broadway performer Bryan Terrell Clark will be making his way from the Big Apple to Rexburg, Idaho this Valentine’s Day.

The Hamilton star will take the Hart Auditorium stage at the campus of Brigham Young University-Idaho on February 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Most recently, Clark performed the role of George Washington in Broadway’s award-winning show Hamilton. Bryan has also had several television appearances on shows like CBS’s NCIS and Person of Interest.

He made his Broadway debut playing the iconic role of Marvin Gaye in Motown: The Musical, which received a 2014 Grammy Award nomination for “Best Musical Theater Album.”

Clark graduated from the Yale School of Drama and Temple University. He is a native of Baltimore, Maryland and currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

As a singer, songwriter, and producer, he has co-written on Mary J. Blige’s “Irreversible,” found on the album My Life II. He has also performed alongside artists such as Brandy, Ne-Yo, Anita Baker, and others.



Tickets for the Center Stage event are $7 for BYU-Idaho students and $12 for the general public. Tickets can be purchased at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office by calling (208) 496-3170 or online.