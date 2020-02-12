CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man slashes car’s tires in local neighborhood

IDAHO FALLS — A man has been caught on camera slashing tires in a local neighborhood.

Idaho Falls police have received multiple reports of a person slashing tires on 8th Street in between South Boulevard and South Emerson Avenue. Police are investigating but say they have not made any arrests.

In a video sent to EastIdahoNews.com, a man who appears to be wearing a hooded coat walks up to a car parked on the side of the road and appears to stab each of the tires. As he does so, an audible whooshing noise can be heard.

The person who sent the video to EastIdahoNews.com asked to remain anonymous. The individual said that their tires have been slashed multiple times since the beginning of January, causing the loss of thousands of dollars for missing work and having to buy new tires.

The video above was recorded on Feb. 1.

“My hope is the community of Idaho Falls can be aware and maybe turn porch lights on at night,” the person said.

IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements asked for anyone with information about the tire slashing to contact the police by calling (208) 529-1200.

“If people in that area have video of the individual, that would be helpful,” Clements said. “Certainly keeping your porch light on at night can help deter some of that kind of activity.”