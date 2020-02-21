Judge denies Lori Daybell’s request for decreased bond as she fights extradition in Hawaii

KAUAI, Hawaii — The mother of two missing Rexburg kids appeared in a Kauai courtroom Friday to fight extradition and seek a reduction in bail.

Hawaii Judge Kathleen Watanabe kept Lori Vallow Daybell’s bail at $5 million and set her extradition hearing for March 2.

The court hearing followed Daybell’s arrest Thursday on two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of children, and misdemeanor resisting and/or obstructing an officer, solicitation and contempt. A governor’s warrant must be issued to bring her back to Idaho.

READ: The documents charging for Lori Vallow Daybell

“We have 30 days with a 60 day extension to secure governor’s warrant,” Kauai County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar said in a news conference after the hearing. “We do not hope or expect that it will take that long…The hearing on March 2 will be for the purposes of identifying the person in custody as the name on the warrant that came from Idaho. If that is successfully achieved, she will be commanded to the custody of the Idaho personnel.”

Daybell’s defense attorney, Daniel Hempey, asked for his client’s bail to be drastically reduced to $10,000 on the basis that such a high bail doesn’t fit a couple of felony and misdemeanor charges. He told the judge that Daybell lives on Kauai with her husband, Chad Daybell, and has remained in the state since her lawyers made contact with police in January. He addressed the couple’s recent weekend “vacation” to Maui – saying defense attorneys told police they would produce her to law enforcement when they wished to arrest her.

“Instead she was arrested and media was calling us all day,” Hempy said. “It seems like it was a made-for-media event at taxpayer expense.”

Kollar argued Daybell should be denied bail as child abandonment is a serious crime in Hawaii and there is a risk she might flee.

“We are asking that Ms. Vallow be remanded without bail,” Kollar said. “She has already absconded from the jurisdiction where the underlying crime is alleged to have taken place.”

Additionally, Kollar that Daybell is a risk to the public and had previously tried to obstruct justice.

“She has no ties to this island other than a rented condominium in Princeville,” Koller said. “She apparently has resources to travel and leave.”

Court documents indicate Chad Daybell had obtained $430,000 from life insurance on policy his wife Tammy Daybell, who died on Oct. 19, 2019. The death came just two weeks before Chad and Lori Daybell married on the beaches of Kauai.

“If ever there was a case suitable, and you know our office doesn’t request this on a regular basis, that a person be denied bail, this is the case that is appropriate for that,” Kollar said.

Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck said Daybell was arrested without incident Thursday and stressed that his department is not in charge of the investigation. He said she has been booked into the Kauai Community Correctional Center where staff will decide her housing arrangements.

Chad Daybell appeared for his wife’s court hearing in Hawaii Friday afternoon.

Chad Daybell, who was in court dressed in a white shirt and tie, was not arrested and isn’t facing any criminal charges. Raybuck said he is “free to move about as he pleases.”

Daybell is scheduled to appear in court again on March 2 in Lihue.

WATCH THE KAUAI POLICE NEWS CONFERENCE HERE

