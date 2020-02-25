LDS Business College to rebrand to Ensign College, offer bachelor’s degrees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The LDS Business College is expanding to add three bachelor’s degree programs and rebrand as Ensign College, school officials and leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday.

The changes were approved by the school’s board of trustees and the church’s First Presidency, KSL.com reports. LDS Business College will transition to Ensign College on Sept. 1, which is the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic year.

The school also expects to begin offering bachelor’s degrees in business management, communications and information technology beginning in Sept. 2021.

The school opened its doors as the Salt Lake Stake Academy in 1886 and has gone through numerous changes since then.

