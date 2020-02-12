Local woman charged for allegedly beating up 93-year-old

BLACKFOOT — A local woman is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly beating a 93-year-old woman.

Ralyn Piper, 21, is charged with felony aggravated battery and burglary as well as misdemeanor injury to property and resisting arrest. Piper was arrested Saturday afternoon after she allegedly broke into a home and assaulted the elderly woman. The two women did not know each other.

The victim told police she was at home eating when she heard someone banging on her door. When she went to go see who it was she said she didn’t recognize the woman at the door. She tried to lock the door because the person was “acting intoxicated,” according to court documents.

The woman, later identified as Piper, forced her way into the house and began striking the elderly woman, court documents show. The victim said she couldn’t remember exactly how many times Piper allegedly struck her, but said it was around eight.

Piper allegedly kept telling the victim that she needed a ride to Fort Hall. When the victim said she couldn’t drive her, Piper alleged punched her in the chest, knocking her down and causing her to cut her head.

The victim said she was able to get away and lock herself in the bathroom and call 911.

When Blackfoot police officers arrived at the residence, they reportedly found Piper lying on the floor in front of the door. Officers noted in arresting documents that a window had been broken and there was blood on the front porch.

Piper allegedly began to struggle and resist being placed in the officers’ patrol car. Officers were able to force her into the car and transport her to the Bingham County Jail.

The victim was later transported by ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers noted that she had sustained a head wound that bled profusely.

When Piper was taken into custody, officers discovered that she had an outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants out of Bannock County.

Piper appeared in court Monday for her arraignment.