Man placed on probation for sexually abusing disabled woman

IDAHO FALLS — A Menan man has been sentenced to five years of probation for sexually abusing a 26-year-old woman with an estimated mental capacity of a 5-year-old.

On Monday, Terry Eugene Ricks, 58, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to felony sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult. According to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Ricks sexually abused the woman over several months while calling the incidents “consensual.”

District Judge Jon Shindurling disagreed with that assessment and handed down the sentence, which will require Ricks to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. The judge’s decision was partially based on both the prosecution and defense recommending probation based on the results of the psychosexual evaluation.

Police reports show on April 2019, the Idaho Falls Police Department received a call from the victim’s caretaker reporting the sexual abuse. Investigators spoke with the victim who said Ricks groped and kissed her while watching a movie at his home.

“(The victim) said no and told him to stop,” according to court documents. “Terry continued to kiss her. Terry told (the victim) that this was a secret between them and to not tell anyone.”

Ricks initially denied the abuse telling investigators the victim is known to make false accusations. A week later during a polygraph, he told detectives he wasn’t truthful the week before and had been in fear of his wife knowing the truth, according to court documents.

He ultimately admitted to “groping and kissing the victim, calling the incidents consensual. Ricks said he didn’t engage in sexual intercourse because he has erectile dysfunction. Ricks also told police he feels guilty because he’s cheating on his wife with the victim.

While on probation Ricks will be required to undergo sex offender treatment.