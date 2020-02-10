Man, woman arrested after SWAT situation in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department. Photo: Dakoda Harris and Stephanie Harris

IDAHO FALLS — On Feb. 8, shortly after 10 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers attempted to stop Dakoda Harris, who had four active arrest warrants. Harris fled from the officer into a residence on the 1300 block of Crescent Ave in Idaho Falls.

Due to previous knowledge of Harris, officers believed it was likely that Harris may have weapons in the residence. For safety reasons, officers secured the residence and activated the Idaho Falls Police Department SWAT Team.

Idaho Falls Police Officers informed residents at each of the homes directly next to and behind the residence of the police activity and gave instructions to ensure their safety.

Utilizing a Public Announcement (PA) system, Idaho Falls Police Officers directed occupants of the residence to exit the home. Several individuals did so without incident and were temporarily detained.

Despite several attempts to contact Harris directing him to exit the residence, Harris refused to do so. After three hours of negotiations, the SWAT team introduced tear gas to the residence. After the introduction of the tear gas, Harris exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

Dakoda Harris, a 21-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested on three outstanding felony bench warrants, and one misdemeanor warrant.

• Minidoka County Felony Warrant – Felony Eluding

• Bonneville County Felony Warrant – Delivery of a Controlled Substance

• Bonneville County Felony Warrant – Grand Theft

• Idaho Falls Police Department Misdemeanor Warrant – Order to Show Cause

Additional charges may be pending.

In addition, Stephanie Harris, a 41-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for harboring a felon after lying to police officers about whether Harris was inside the residence.