No injuries after plane crashes in Dubois

DUBOIS — A flight student and flight instructor are unhurt after their plane crashed Thursday morning in Clark County.

While the two 27-year-olds were practicing low pass maneuvers at the Dubois airport the plane’s wheels got caught in the snow causing the plane to flip Thursday morning just after 9 a.m.

“They were just coming across that runway and just practicing some low passes and just got a little bit too low and that tire grabbed the snow,” Clark County Sheriff Bart May told EastIdahoNews.com.

May explained that the Dubois airport, on the south side of town, is essentially just an unmaintained runway, and it has about two feet of snow on it.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

Dubois plane crash | Clark County Sheriff’s Office