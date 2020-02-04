TODAY'S WEATHER
Photo Gallery: Here are your crazy winter weather photos for Monday

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Cave Falls Road east of Ashton. | Courtesy Helen Bessey Kinler

IDAHO FALLS — We asked, you responded.

Below are your crazy weather pictures captured throughout eastern Idaho Monday, Feb. 3.

Send your photos to news@eastidahonews.com and we’ll add it to the list.

County Line Road between Rigby and Ririe | Courtesy Marcey Hodges Walter

South of Mud Lake | Courtesy Joe Rath

South of Leadore | Courtesy Joe Rath

Rexburg Temple | Courtesy Cristian Velazquez Ugalde

Unknown location | Courtesy Christian Giesbrecht

Moose on the loose on U.S. Highway 20 near Thornton | Courtesy Luis Yacuta
