Photo Gallery: Here are your crazy winter weather photos for Monday
IDAHO FALLS — We asked, you responded.
Below are your crazy weather pictures captured throughout eastern Idaho Monday, Feb. 3.
County Line Road between Rigby and Ririe | Courtesy Marcey Hodges Walter
South of Mud Lake | Courtesy Joe Rath
South of Leadore | Courtesy Joe Rath
Rexburg Temple | Courtesy Cristian Velazquez Ugalde
Unknown location | Courtesy Christian Giesbrecht
Moose on the loose on U.S. Highway 20 near Thornton | Courtesy Luis Yacuta