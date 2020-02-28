Plane flying from Idaho Falls makes emergency landing in California

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A small plane with landing gear problems made an emergency landing at Mineta San Jose International Airport on Friday morning.

The private plane, a Piper Malibu carrying four people, originated from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. The plane had been circling the airport since around 10:30 a.m.

Airport personnel at Mineta San Jose doused one of the runways with fire-prevention foam ahead of the landing.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said the plane was a Piper PA-46 and the pilot reported a problem with the plane’s landing gear.

The plane landed safely on the runway despite having no landing gear, sliding to a stop after landing on its belly. The plane touched down short of the area where the fire-prevention foam was spread.

All airport operations were suspended while emergency crews responded to the emergency landing. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This article first appeared on fellow CNN affiliate KPIX. It is used here with permission.