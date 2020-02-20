Police investigating fight, shooting near Pocatello Taco Bell

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

On Feb. 19 at approximately 9:21 p.m., officers responded to the area of Taco Bell, 1159 South 5th Avenue, for a report of five to six males battering another male.

Pocatello Police dispatch received a second call from a resident in the area that said he heard a single gunshot. The individuals involved in the disturbance immediately fled the area before officers arrived.

Investigating officers located a magazine for a handgun and a single spent shell casing in the alley behind the River of Life Church, 1211 South 5th Avenue. Officers canvased the neighborhood but were unable to locate any eyewitnesses to the discharge of the weapon, or anyone that was involved in the disturbance.

At this time there have not been any reports that anyone was injured.

Idaho State University sent out an alert due to the close proximity of the incident to the ISU campus.

If members of the community have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208)234-6142. This incident is still under investigation.