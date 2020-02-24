TODAY'S WEATHER
READ: The court documents filed by the ex-husband of Lori Daybell’s niece

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Daybell Case

REXBURG — Court documents filed the day before police arrested Lori Vallow Daybell in connection to the disappearance of her children outline more of the twisted tale.

RELATED | Lori Daybell’s niece knows where JJ and Tylee are, ex-husband claims in court documents

In the documents, Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of Melani Boudreaux Pawloski, alleges she knows more about the case involving the missing kids and the attempt on his life. You can read all of the documents below:

