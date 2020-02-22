UPDATE: Person taken into custody for mental health evaluation after standoff

UPDATE:

Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman reports officers were able to convince the suicidal individual to leave the residence, and the person was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation. No other information will be released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department is warning people to stay away from the area of Arctic Willow Drive and 12th West due to an ongoing police situation.

Area residents received a reverse 911 call at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday warning them about a possibly armed person barricaded inside a home.

Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Isaac Payne says the incident involves a suicidal subject.

There is a large contingent of police officers and sheriff’s deputies in the area and nearby streets have been blocked off.

Residents living in the area have been asked to shelter in place.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to authorities for more information. We will update when more information is available.

taken