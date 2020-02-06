Semi-truck carrying pizza ingredients slides into ditch

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A semi-truck full of pizza ingredients slid into a ditch Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 26 near Swan Valley.

Idaho State Police responded to the call, which came in around 10 a.m. ISP said a trooper was nearby when the incident occurred, but it took an hour before a wrecker driver could arrive to pull the semi out.

US26 MP386 is currently closed while the tow pulls this semi full of pizza ingredients out of the ditch.

🍕🍕🍕@ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/d1tgKWpKpZ — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) February 6, 2020

There were no injuries, according to Idaho State Police, and both lanes of traffic are now open.

Multiple crashes occurred Thursday morning due to the slick roads.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm advisory midday Wednesday that is active until 5 p.m. Friday in the following counties: Fremont, Teton, Madison, Jefferson, Bonneville, Bingham, Bannock, Caribou, Franklin, Bear Lake, Power and Oneida. Parts of Madison, Bonneville and Teton counties are also under a winter storm warning, as is all of western Wyoming and southern Montana.

The Idaho Transportation Department is advising drivers to plan accordingly as the weather severity progresses, according to an ITD news release.

NWS meteorologists say lower elevation areas, such as Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Rigby, Blackfoot and Pocatello, will see between 2 to 5 inches of snow over the next two days, with some areas receiving between 8 and 13 inches. Winds are expected to gust up to 40 mph.

Areas of higher elevation, such as Ashton, Driggs, Tetonia, Soda Springs, and Swan Valley may see as much as 5 to 17 inches during the same period. As much as 24 inches are predicted at the highest elevations. Wind gusts are predicted as high as 55 mph.

