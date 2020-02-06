Tick tock. If you don’t have a Star Card yet, time’s running out

BOISE (KIVI) — State DMV officials say 268,241 of 1.25 million licensed drivers in Idaho currently have a Star Card, also known as Idaho’s Real ID — that’s a little more than 20 percent of the state’s population.

That figure is significantly higher than it was this month last year when just 70,000 residents had the Star Card.

But officials are warning those who do not yet have a Star Card to get one as quickly as possible. Without a Star Card, passport, or other compliant identification, Idaho citizens won’t be able to board a plane or enter a federal facility after Oct. 1, 2020.

“Now, more than ever, Idahoans need to plan ahead — and not wait to get their Star Card,” said DMV Division Administrator Alberto Gonzalez. “Preparing now will save you headaches later when you may have an important planned or unplanned trip, and you get turned away from boarding a plane because you don’t have a compliant ID.”

A statewide education campaign was launched one year ago, to make people aware of the looming deadline. During the campaign, Idaho Transportation Department representatives traveled across Idaho promoting the Star Card through media appearances and press events with sheriff-office partners.

The campaign also included advertising, social media messaging, presentations, and partnerships with Idaho State Liquor Division, PERSI (state retirement system), Idaho’s three major universities, and other entities.

You must obtain a Star Card in person by visiting your county driver’s license office with documents that prove your identity, social security and residency. To personalize the list of documents, visit the website and click on the “Add the Star” tool.

Or you can call the DMV at (208) 334-8736 if you have questions about the process.

The REAL ID Act of 2005 was enacted by Congress as a result of the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.”

The Star Card will have an orange star emblazoned in the upper right corner of your Idaho driver’s license, as shown in the example.