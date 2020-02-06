Two local dental offices now owned under one name

IDAHO FALLS — If you’ve been a patient at Park West Dental Care or Premier Dental any time in the last year, you may have noticed some changes.

The companies are now jointly owned under the Park West name. Drs. Brett Jacobson and James Drake bought the company in January 2018, but now that things have settled, they made the announcement this week.

“Dr. Tom Anderson (at Premier Dental) was a partner with us through most of 2018 and part of 2019. We (didn’t) purchase the building (until) January 2019. So we actually own the building and the practice now,” Jacobson tells EastIdahoNews.com.

One reason for the merger, Jacobson said, is all the consolidation happening within the dental industry right now. Many dental practices are being bought out by big, national conglomerates that do not understand the needs of Idaho Falls residents, he said.

“We feel like the best care for patients is to have a locally-owned business with a dentist who lives in Idaho Falls and understands the community,” says Jacobson. “We do a great job at Park West, and we felt like we were in a financial position to expand our business.”

Jacobson says there are many benefits to the customer because of the merger, including access to new and innovative technologies.

“There were services that one or the other did that we’re now sharing,” Jacobson says.

One of those services is a 3D scanner that allows dentists to better detect infections and abscessed teeth. It also provides the dentist with better guidance during implants.

This technology was previously only available to Premier Dental patients.

Another treatment called Fastbraces uses just one square wire to correct spaces, gaps, and crooked teeth in 120 days or less. Dr. Jacobson says it is less invasive than traditional braces.

Fastbraces was previously a service only offered at Park West Dental.

Another benefit is having two offices. If they can’t fit you in at one location, staff can offer you an appointment at the other building.

“It makes it nice for patients to get in and get the services they need,” he says.

Jacobson says customers can also book appointments online and be reminded through texts. Dental care costs are being consolidated to stay competitive, Jacobson says, and there is better access to insurance.

Premier Dental, Premier Dental, Park West

Jacobson got his start in 1998 at what was then Premier Dental at 885 Pancheri Drive. Another Premier Dental office at 2685 Channing Way was owned separately by Anderson. The owners tried to merge at that time but later decided the timing wasn’t right.

“They kept the name, each of them on either side of town. When I joined the practice, I thought it was odd to have the same name as someone else and not be connected in any way,” says Jacobson.

That’s when Jacobson’s office became Park West Dental Care. Anderson sold Premier to Jacobson and Drake last year.

Jacobson says he’s excited for this new venture and to better serve patients in eastern Idaho.

Both offices are open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. From now until Valentine’s Day, Park West is giving you a chance to win $500 of dental work for free. Visit the Facebook page to learn more.