UPDATE: Police release additional details about river crash

UPDATE

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 9:36 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle non-injury crash eastbound US 26 at 347.5, near Swan Valley. Mistie Siepert, 42, of Idaho Falls was driving a tan 2002 Ford Taurus eastbound US 26 at 347.5 Siepert went off the right shoulder and, the vehicle went down the embankment, coming to rest in the river about 100 feet from the roadway. Siepert was wearing her seatbelt.

The lanes of travel were blocked for approximately four hours for emergency crews and removal of the vehicle. Idaho State Police was assisted by Swan Valley Fire and Rescue, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Department of Transportation.

ORIGINAL STORY

SWAN VALLEY — A woman is recovering after driving into a frigid river Tuesday morning near Swan Valley.

The driver was in the eastbound lanes of US Highway 26 when she went off the road into the South Fork of the Snake River, according to Idaho State Police. She was able to get out of her car and swim to safety.

The eastbound lane was blocked while police investigated the crash and as crews worked to remove the vehicle from the water.

“We know the beautiful scenery in Eastern Idaho can be distracting, but it’s important to stay focused whenever you’re driving,” ISP tweeted. “We’re glad the driver of this car is going to be ok.”

It’s unknown why the woman drove into the river but police say she is “lucky to alive.”

