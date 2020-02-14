Winter storm warning issued along Idaho/Wyoming border

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for all of the Idaho counties bordering Wyoming.

The storm is expected to hit eastern Idaho at about 6 p.m. Saturday and last until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Between 6 to 10 inches of snow is expected to fall at lower elevations and as much as 10 to 20 inches above 6,500 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph are also predicted, which will cause blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility on roadways.

Authorities urge drivers to be cautious on the road. For up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho.

For a complete 7-day forecast visit www.eastidahonews.com/weather.