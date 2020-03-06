6.5 magnitude shakes Idaho followed by several aftershocks

IDAHO FALLS – A 6.5 magnitude earthquake shook eastern Idaho just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

USGS reports the epicenter of the quake was 45 miles west of Challis. An 4.6 and 3.6 magnitude aftershock hit about 44 miles southeast of Cascade around 6:30 p.m. There have been no reports of major damage, but people in Boise, Rigby, Roberts, Lewisville, Ammon, Shelley, Pocatello and other communities report feeling it.

Here is how some EastIdahoNews.com users describe the experience:

“I live in Ammon…I was downstairs in my bedroom and all of a sudden my bed started to shake. It was really weird. I looked at my clothes in my closet and they were shaking too. I have never felt an earthquake before until now.”

“My granddaughter and I were parked by our farm shop with our engines running. We felt it shake our vehicles. It was amazing how long it lasted. We guessed between 20 and 30 seconds. We are located in Oakley.”

“I live in Arco. It shook my house pretty hard for what seemed like minutes. My horses and minis were going crazy. – running around like they were being chased and my dogs were very freaked out. There was also a bunch of aftershocks for several minutes afterward.”

“Our building on Main Street in Rexburg was making all kinds of weird sounds. Me and my business partner quickly headed for the door. We had no idea what was going on! We thought maybe the roof was going to collapse.”

“We felt the earthquake here in Idaho Falls. It made the windchimes inside our store ring. Several hanging items were swaying back and forth.”

If you have photos you wish to share, email news@eastidahonews.com.

We will post more information when it is available.