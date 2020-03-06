6 people in Idaho being monitored for coronavirus, no cases have been confirmed

BOISE (KIVI) — Idaho public health officials are monitoring the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation.

The Department of Health and Welfare says the risk in Idaho is low. Six people are currently being monitored for COVID-19, and three have been tested, but officials say there are no confirmed cases in Idaho.

Officials recommend everyone should take precautions to avoid all respiratory diseases, including staying home if you’re sick, avoiding sick people, and covering your coughs and sneezes with the crook of your elbow or a tissue.

If you have been in an affected area with apparent community spread within the past 14 days, are concerned you might have been exposed, and have symptoms of fever or cough, officials recommend you call your doctor.

Idaho is carefully and closely monitoring the Coronavirus. Please join me on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, for more information about ongoing preparedness efforts in Idaho. pic.twitter.com/csVyPJKgrY — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) March 2, 2020

Governor Brad Little will host a press conference at 11 a.m. on March 4 to discuss the state’s preparations for the virus. The press conference will be streamed on the Governor’s Facebook page.

