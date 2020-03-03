Eastern Idahoans stocking up, preparing for Coronavirus

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idahoans are taking precautions and stocking up on supplies should there be an outbreak of the Coronavirus in our area.

Many stores report an increase of customers purchasing bleach, sanitary wipes, bottled water, toilet paper, over-the-counter cold and flu medications and other items. While some retailers are placing limits on particular products, other businesses say they’re prepared with supplies that may be needed.

“The only thing we’ve seen probably a little bit of a run on is food storage — the big cans,” Sandcreek Broulim’s General Manager Bart Snarr told EastIdahoNews.com.

Broulim’s is preparing for a case lot sale and Misty Lopez, the General Manager of the Shelley location, said they are already receiving bulk orders from customers.

Walmart would not specify if eastern Idaho stores are seeing an increase in business, but the retailer says stores are working to stay on top of demand.

“We continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus situation globally and are closely following official recommendations while working with our suppliers to understand and mitigate any supply chain disruptions. Providing customers with the products they want and need remains our focus,” according to a written statement from Walmart.

Eastern Idaho Public Health Spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said most cases of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the United States have been mild. However, people should be prepared in case they become infected and need to recover at home.

“You need to have supplies. If you can’t leave your home for a certain amount of time — two weeks — make sure you do have enough food and toilet paper,” Taylor said.

She said no cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in Idaho, but that could change quickly.

“If you’ve seen the evolution of the disease just this past weekend, that could change at any moment. But as of right now, we have no known cases in Idaho,” Taylor said.

RELATED: Local hospitals prepared for unlikely spread of coronavirus

As of Feb. 28, the CDC reports that California, Oregon and Washington have reported cases of COVID-19.

“There’s currently no vaccination for it. There are no anti-viral treatments for it. So what you can really do to prepare is just engage in what we call non-pharmaceutical interventions,” Taylor said.

She explained that those entail staying home when sick, avoiding close contact with anyone who is sick, avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth, always cover your cough with a tissue and throw the tissue away or cough into your elbow and frequently wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

She stressed that there is no need to purchase masks.

“Masks are great if you have been diagnosed with an illness to wear them to prevent transmission to another person. But if you’re healthy, we don’t encourage masks as a great preventative measure,” Taylor said.

She also said that people who believe they have come in contact with COVID-19 to call ahead before going to the hospital or doctor’s office.

“The last thing we want is someone who is potentially ill with it to be putting themselves into an emergency room with other sick people or putting themselves into the lobby of a doctor’s office,” Taylor said.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s website has more information about COVID-19, as well as links to the CDC’s website for updates on the spread of the virus.