A Feel Good Friday surprise for a young single mom recently asked to speak at the United Nations

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently received an email about a woman named Michelle. She is a single mom raising three kids who decided to enroll in school at BYU-Idaho so she could support her family.

The email said:

“It’s been so wonderful to watch Michelle go from a truly devastated single mom, not knowing where to turn, into a confident, assertive and capable woman. She graduates this spring and has applied for law school in the fall. She wants to specialize in women and children advocacy.

Michelle just learned that she has been selected to represent BYU-I in New York City at the United Nations’ 64th session of the Commission on the Status of Women. This is a new, confident Michelle, and we are delighted to know her.”

We thought that Michelle could use a nice surprise and paid her a visit this week for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video above to see how it turned out!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.