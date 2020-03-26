Attempted burglary suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting

BLACKFOOT — A man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit Thursday morning that ended with an officer-involved shooting.

A man believed to be Kenneth Jensen was taken into custody after Bingham County Sheriff deputies were called to a fight at the Sage Hill Truck Stop & Casino around 10:35 a.m. When law enforcement arrived, Jensen allegedly took off in a stolen pickup truck that was pulling a stolen trailer.

Fort Hall Police and Bingham County deputies pursued Jensen until he drove over an Interstate 15 overpass and the road ended, according to a news release. Officials say Jensen then attempted to back up and drove into a Fort Hall police car.

“Jensen brandished a weapon and a Bingham County Deputy fired at him striking him,” Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland says in a news release. “Jensen was transported to Portneuf Medical Center and was checked on but he refused medical treatment and was transported to the Bingham County Jail.”

Jensen is refusing to cooperate with investigators, according to Rowland, and he is the suspect in two attempted business burglaries that occurred Thursday morning in Ammon. Both businesses were closed but Bonneville County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell says the stolen vehicle and trailer were seen at those locations.

A small child and an Idaho Falls woman named Chelsey Christensen were in the vehicle with Jensen. Charges are pending against Christensen, according to Rowland.

Police have taken Jensen’s fingerprints and are working to confirm his identity. He is likely the same man involved in a Friday police pursuit that began in Bonneville County and ended in Wyoming. He was charged with eluding, reckless driving, speeding and driving while under the influence.