Cabins, warming huts close for the season

The following is a news release from the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

IDAHO FALLS — Fifteen rental cabins and two warming huts on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are closed indefinitely for the health and safety of visitors and staff.

“Many of our cabins are inaccessible in the winter so the impact at this point is low,” said Kaye Orme, Forest Recreational Staff Officer. “We’ll continue to monitor the situation closely and re-evaluate as new information becomes available.”

Effective immediately the Big Springs and Reas Pass Warming Huts and the following rental cabins will be closed and unavailable to rent via Recreation.gov:

· Al Taylor Cabin – Dubois Ranger District, Clark County, Id.

· Warm River Cabin – Ashton/Island Park Ranger District, Fremont County, Id.

· Bishop Mountain Cabin- Ashton/Island Park Ranger District, Fremont County, Id.

· Squirrel Meadows Cabin – Ashton/Island Park Ranger District, Fremont County, Id.

· Malad Summit Guard Station – Westside Ranger District, Oneida County, Id.

· Pebble Guard Station – Westside Ranger District, Caribou County, Id.

· Cub River Guard Station – Montpelier Ranger District, Franklin County, Id.

· Clear Creek Guard Station – Montpelier Ranger District, Bear Lake County, Id.

· Egan Guard Station – Montpelier Ranger District, Bear Lake County, Id

· Eight Mile Guard Station – Montpelier Ranger District, Bear Lake County, Id

· Caribou Mountain Guard Station- Soda Springs Ranger District, Bonneville County, Id.

· Diamond Creek Guard Station – Soda Springs Ranger District, Caribou County, Id.

· Stump Guard Station – Soda Springs Ranger District, Caribou County, Id.

· Johnson Guard Station – Soda Springs Ranger District, Caribou County, Id.

· Toponce Guard Station – Westside Ranger District, Caribou County, Id.

Notifications to renters have been made and refunds will be processed.

As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority. We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.

These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice for cleaning per CDC guidelines and to promote social distancing. Rental cabin visitors are encouraged to contact their ranger district office with additional questions.

· Ashton/Island Park Ranger District- 208-652-7442 · Dubois Ranger District – 208-374-5422 · Teton Basin Ranger District – 208-354-2312 · Palisades Ranger District – 208-523-1412 · Forest Supervisor’s Office – 208-557-5900 · Westside Ranger District – 208-236-7500 · Soda Springs Ranger District – 208-547-4356 · Montpelier Ranger District – 208-847-0375

The Caribou-Targhee National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to reservations and our reservation policies through Recreation.gov. Reservation holders will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages if there are any changes affecting their reservation. In the event of delayed openings of some, part or all of the campgrounds and cabins to ensure safe social distancing, you will receive a full refund for your reservation. Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and focus on recreating safely while protecting yourself, Forest Service employees and our volunteers.