East Idaho News at Home: Show and tell (plus a science experiment!) with Nate Eaton and family

IDAHO FALLS — Like many of you, the East Idaho News team has been working from home for two weeks now.

We’re used to running from story to story, so this has been quite a change of pace and, if you’re anything like us, the adjustment has been interesting.

That’s why we’re sharing a new segment called East Idaho News at Home where a member of our team takes a break from the news to share something with you.

Hopefully, it helps us all feel a little more connected as we are physically isolated.

Today Nate Eaton introduces you to his family through show and tell and a science experiment.

OTHER ‘EAST IDAHO NEWS AT HOME’ VIDEOS

How Brittni Johnson and her family are staying busy during the COVID-19 outbreak

Robert Patten performs a painful piano recital (with a twist!)

How Rett Nelson is keeping his sanity during COVID-19