EIRMC tightens visitor restrictions

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on Tuesday.

EIRMC is the regional leader in patient care, and as such, we are doing all we can to be at the forefront of response and preparedness for COVID-19. For several weeks, EIRMC leaders have continued to prepare on multiple fronts.

Effective Tuesday, March 17, we are implementing the following additional visitor restrictions to protect our already-vulnerable hospitalized patients as well as our patient care staff.

Each patient will be allowed one designated visitor for the duration of their hospital stay. Patients will verbally identify their designated visitor and it will be documented by our patient care team. This designated visitor will be screened upon entry to the hospital, as part of our existing process implemented several weeks ago. The visitor must show ID at the screening station.

Visiting hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Main lobby doors close at 7 p.m.

Visitors must enter through the main entrance, unless they are visiting an ER patient.

These new restrictions are in addition to restrictions that have been in place during the flu season:

No visitors who have had respiratory symptoms (fever with cough or fever with shortness of breath) in the last 7 days.

No visitors under age 18.

As a reminder, all visitors and patients will be asked will be asked several questions at point of entry. Ill visitors will be asked to delay their visit until they are well.

EIRMC has a process to address unique circumstances, such as during end-of-life, that make visiting a loved one essential.

