First case of coronavirus reported in Bingham County; second in Teton County

BLACKFOOT — Two new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in eastern Idaho.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed a case in Bingham County during a press conference Friday afternoon. Officials said a 37-year-old man is at home recovering from mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization. His movement history is being closely evaluated.

As with every case, no additional information is being released about the individual.

“We are taking steps to reduce the impact this situation has on the citizens of southeastern Idaho. Our team is working tirelessly to identify those who might have been exposed and are making sure they are evaluated,” SIPH District Director Maggie Mann said.

Additionally, a second case has been identified in Teton County. The woman, who is under the age of 50, acquired the virus outside the country and is experiencing mild symptoms. She was not hospitalized.

Earlier this week a case was identified in Madison County, according to the Eastern Idaho Public Health District. The state’s coronavirus website indicated a Fremont County case, but EIPHD spokeswoman Mimi Taylor says that was an error, and no cases have been identified there. The website has since been corrected.

Statewide, Idaho has 31 cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Friday. As of Thursday, the Gem State had 23 cases.

Blaine County remains the most impacted area, with 19 cases identified in the county.

RELATED | ‘Community spread’: Idahoan with COVID-19 hadn’t been out of state, in contact with confirmed infected people

Of those who are sick, 17 are between ages 19 and 49, and 15 are over 50.

In total, 911 people have been tested by the state or private entities.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, call your health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Public health does not do any testing for COVID-19 or store testing kits. The health district’s focus is on slowing the spread of COVID-19 to ensure the protection of our community.

As a reminder, it is still cold and flu season, and you do not need to seek medical attention for a mild respiratory illness such as a cold. However, if you have had close contact with a person with known COVID-19 or have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread and you develop fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider and ask for instructions about how to seek care.

They may order appropriate testing, and samples will be sent to the state lab or a private lab as needed, according to a public health news release.

At this time, the Department of Health and Welfare does not recommend testing of people who do not have symptoms. There are a limited number of tests across the nation, so there is a need to preserve them for the sickest and those with the highest risk of complications from an infection.

The health districts have opened a call center to field questions from the community that is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can reach the EIPH hotline at (208) 522-0310 and the SIPH hotline at (208) 234-5875.

For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.