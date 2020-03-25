First cases announced in Fremont, Custer counties; over 100 statewide

ST. ANTHONY — The Eastern Idaho Public Health District announced the first cases of novel coronavirus in Fremont and Custer counties Wednesday afternoon.

The Fremont County case is a female under the age of 60. She was not hospitalized and is self-isolating at home. She is presumed to have gotten the virus while traveling outside the country.

The Custer County case is a male under the age of 50. He was not hospitalized and is also self-isolated at home. He caught the virus by traveling to an area in the United States where the virus was spreading.

As with all announced cases, no further details will be released.

So far, there are 11 official cases in eastern Idaho. The infected counties include Madison, Teton, Jefferson, Fremont, Custer, Bingham and Bannock. Statewide there are 125 cases, with the highest numbers in Blaine and Ada counties.

Tests for the coronavirus have been limited to people who are suspected of coming into contact with infected individuals, or who are very sick and/or hospitalized. Officials warn there may be more cases of the virus throughout the Gem State.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate themselves until the symptoms subside. Getting tested for the virus will not change how it is treated by medical professionals, health officials say. Anyone who is having trouble breathing should seek immediate medical attention.