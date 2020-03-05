Firth names new school superintendent

FIRTH — The Firth School District selected an Oregon elementary school administrator as its new superintendent.

Brandon Hammond, principal of Boardman, Ore.-based Sam Boardman Elementary School, will replace outgoing Firth Superintendent Sid Tubbs in June, the Bingham County Chronicle reported Tuesday.

Hammond, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon, has also worked as a reading specialist and high school vice principal in Oregon.

“I’m a huge supporter of youth,” he told Firth patrons during a meet and greet at the district Saturday, according to the Chronicle.

Firth trustees selected Hammond from a pool of four finalists. Others included:

Bryan Jolley, recently retired superintendent of the nearby Shelley School District.

Destry Jones, an IT specialist at Firth.

Basil Morris, Snake River Junior High School principal.

Firth trustees voted unanimously to hire Hammond after the meet and greet. The school board will discuss Hammond’s pay during a special meeting Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Firth serves about 850 students and is located about 15 miles south of Idaho Falls.

This article was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on March 3, 2020.