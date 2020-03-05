TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
Firth names new school superintendent

Devin Bodkin, IdahoEdNews.org

Education

FIRTH — The Firth School District selected an Oregon elementary school administrator as its new superintendent.

Brandon Hammond, principal of Boardman, Ore.-based Sam Boardman Elementary School, will replace outgoing Firth Superintendent Sid Tubbs in June, the Bingham County Chronicle reported Tuesday.

Hammond, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon, has also worked as a reading specialist and high school vice principal in Oregon.

“I’m a huge supporter of youth,” he told Firth patrons during a meet and greet at the district Saturday, according to the Chronicle.

Firth trustees selected Hammond from a pool of four finalists. Others included:

  • Bryan Jolley, recently retired superintendent of the nearby Shelley School District.
  • Destry Jones, an IT specialist at Firth.
  • Basil Morris, Snake River Junior High School principal.

Firth trustees voted unanimously to hire Hammond after the meet and greet. The school board will discuss Hammond’s pay during a special meeting Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Firth serves about 850 students and is located about 15 miles south of Idaho Falls.

This article was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on March 3, 2020.

