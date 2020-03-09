Fish and Game find poached sturgeon along Boise River, and they’re asking for your help

The following is a news release from the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game, Southwest Region

BOISE – The Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game is asking the public for information regarding the recent poaching of a white sturgeon from the Boise River.

Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a reward for information in the case and callers can remain anonymous. Contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999 24 hours a day.

On March 3rd, Fish and Game conservation officer Steve Ross investigated the report of a sturgeon carcass in the Boise River near Veterans’ Memorial Bridge in Boise. He quickly located the carcass, most of which had been removed; only the head and fins remained. The fish is estimated to have been about six feet in length, and likely caught earlier in March.

White sturgeon are a protected species in Idaho and while catch and release fishing is permitted, it is unlawful to keep, possess and even remove a sturgeon from the water.

The carcass and additional evidence were collected at the scene, but Ross hopes to learn more about the case from an eyewitness or others who have knowledge of the poaching incident. “I am very interested in visiting with anyone who has information regarding this case,” Ross noted.

In addition to the CAP hotline, persons with information regarding this case may contact the Fish and Game Nampa office at 208-465-8465 weekdays and Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550 on weekends. An online reporting form is also available on the Fish and Game website.