Gov. Brad Little issues statewide ‘stay-home’ order, issues extreme emergency declaration

BOISE – Governor Brad Little issued a ‘stay-home’ order Wednesday and signed an extreme emergency declaration in response to the spread of COVID-19.

The stay-home order requires citizens to self-isolate at home and is in effect for 21 days. Essential businesses, including healthcare, public safety, media outlets, child care providers, restaurant drive-thrus and grocery stores, are exempt from the order.

Employers that do not provide essential service must take steps to allow employees to work from home, Little said. Non-essential businesses ordered to close include bars, nightclubs, gyms, entertainment venues, convention centers and hair and nail salons.

Idaho joins 17 states that have issued stay-home orders because of the coronavirus. There were 99 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Gem State as of Wednesday afternoon.

The extreme emergency declaration allows the state to more effectively increase health care capacity and take steps to reduce and slow coronavirus spread.

