Here’s part of the essay Chad Daybell wrote about his wife 12 days after she died

Tammy Daybell died unexpectedly in her home on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. She was buried the following Tuesday in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Nine days after her death, Chad published an essay titled ‘Moving into the Second Half of My Life’ in the LDS-AVOW (Another Voice of Warning) Global Initiative Newsletter.

The first section of his post was sent to EastIdahoNews.com. Here is what he wrote. If you have the second part of his essay and wish to share it, please email neaton@eastidahonews.com. You can remain anonymous.

RELATED | Chad Daybell allegedly increased his wife’s life insurance. Then she died and was buried within 3 days. Here are other ‘weird’ observations friends noticed.