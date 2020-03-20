Here’s what to do if your driver’s license expires during pandemic

Counties throughout eastern Idaho are reducing their in-person interactions with the public due to concerns about COVID-19 pandemic.

If your driver’s license is expired or about to expire, you may not have to show up at the DMV.

“Idaho Transportation Department has extended all driver’s licenses, driver’s training permits, instruction permits, commercial learner’s permits, identification cards and commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) without hazmat endorsements that are expired or will expire between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020, to be valid until June 30, 2020,” the state Division of Motor Vehicles said in a notice.

The state is also extending vehicle registrations and temporary handicap placards during the same period. Car dealers may also issue a 60-day temporary registration when selling a vehicle. See more details on ITD’s website.

Counties are discouraging people from coming into their buildings unless they have to. Driver’s licenses and IDs can be renewed online. (Call your county if you need to apply for a new Star card as you will likely need to make an in-person appointment.)

RELATED | These jurisdictions are issuing disaster declarations

Each county in our area is coping with the novel coronavirus situation slightly differently. Some have sent out news releases on how their procedures are affected. We have summarized them below. Contact your county for more details.

Bannock County

Until further notice, driver’s license staff will only serve people whose licenses expired March 1.

They also will not serve anyone under 18.

“There are a number of schools that have closed and some of the documentation that is required to get a driver’s permit must be obtained from the school,” the county said. “Specifically, anyone looking to get a driver’s permit will have to wait.”

All business is done by appointment only:

Driver License Office: (208) 529-1374

Concealed Weapon License/Sex Offender Registration: 208-529-1350 ext. 1524

Motor Vehicle Department at 208-529-1331, or 208-529-1350, ext. 1330

The driver’s license office will open at 8 a.m. and close at noon. From noon to 1 p.m., it will close for lunch and cleaning. It will close at 4 p.m. for more cleaning.

The limit to the line will be two people being helped and two people in the waiting room. Everyone else will have to wait in the hall.

The following is a statement from the sheriff’s office: “Fremont County Driver’s License desk will be working on an appointment only basis starting tomorrow and going into the foreseeable future. We encourage renewals online, but if that is not possible, an appointment may be made by calling (208) 624-4482.”

County officials encouraging people to reach out to the departments they need before they go to county buildings — they may be able to be helped online or by phone. If you need to conduct business in person, you’ll have to make an appointment.

The sheriff’s office has partially closed driver’s license services, which will be open only to Power County and Aberdeen residents. Only one person will be allowed in the driver’s license office at a time. Testing will only be on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Make an appointment by calling (208) 226-1322.

Also, visitation at the jail is canceled through Thursday, March 19. After then, you can make an appointment by calling (208) 226-7930. Each inmate gets one 20-minute visit per week, as staff has to sanitize the visitation room between each visit.