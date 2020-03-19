These jurisdictions are issuing disaster declarations

Various local governments in east Idaho are declaring emergencies. These declarations allow them access to state and federal resources in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll keep this list updated.

Idaho Falls

“A declaration of emergency is not a reflection on the state of readiness or ability to respond to everyday needs, it is just another way that we are being proactive to respond to this situation,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper of the declaration on March 18, which was expected to by ratified by the City Council at an upcoming meeting. “As we progress in our community response efforts, this is simply a tool to access funding and other resources that may be made available from state and federal levels that we wouldn’t normally have access to.”

Jefferson County

Jefferson County commissioners declared an emergency March 18.

“Members of the general public (excepting employees) are encouraged to stay away from the Jefferson County Courthouse or any other building owned by Jefferson County, except on an as-needed basis,” the commissioners said in a statement.

As a result, the county is urging the public to do business with the county remotely when possible. (Other government entities are also urging this.) More details on accessing Jefferson County services can be found on its website.

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes

The Fort Hall Business Council declared a state of emergency for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on March 17. That same day, the tribal Office of Emergency Management Operation Center was activated to coordinate resources across the reservation and work with the state and local tribe officials “in alleviating the impacts to people, property, and infrastructure, and is assessing the magnitude and long-term effects of the incident.”

