Idaho 18-year-old sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting teen girls

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — After three hours of victim impact statements, as well as defense and prosecution arguments, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon on Friday sentenced an Eagle teenager to 40 years in prison on two counts of felony battery with intent to commit rape.

Cory R. Campbell, now 18, will be eligible for parole after 20 years.

“I share the sentiments that I don’t know I’ve ever seen a case with such grim circumstances,” Reardon said in court late Friday afternoon. ”When action is taken such as yours, Mr. Campbell, it renders a great deal of societal harm, and that’s not limited to pain of victims or parents … but also your family, friends and people who supported you.”

Campbell was arrested as a 17-year-old last June and charged with five felonies — four counts of rape and one of forcible penetration by use of a foreign object, with the victims ranging in age from 14 to 17. Facing trial as an adult, he pleaded guilty to two counts of felony battery with intent to commit rape in a plea deal with prosecutors. That agreement allowed all of his alleged victims — a number that swelled to 10, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office — to deliver statements at sentencing.

Twelve people shared victim impact statements in court Friday — some of the girls he was accused of assaulting and some of their parents. Many read the accounts themselves, while others had a parent or prosecutor John Dinger read them.

In that testimony, the victims said that more girls came forward after first hearing of Campbell’s arrest. They said the attacks happened in a car, at Campbell’s residence or at show homes belonging to his father’s company.

“Cory sentenced my daughter to a life in fear,” one of the victim’s mothers said during her statement.

Dinger told the court that Campbell’s pattern of behavior, his intent and his character were made apparent by the victims.

“We should be looking at the 14-, 15-, 16- and 17-year-olds, because their trauma is not any less because of their age,” Dinger said.

He also said a psycho-sexual evaluation showed that Campbell is a moderate risk to reoffend.

Defense attorney Debra Groberg argued that Campbell acted impulsively and not in a premeditated manner, and the psycho-sexual and psychological evaluations showed him to be a good contender for rehabilitation.

Describing him as a “model inmate” in juvenile detention, Groberg said Campbell would be at low risk of reoffending with treatment.

“We have a boy,” Groberg said, “and he has no understanding of what a healthy sexual relationship looked like.”

In addition to the prison time, Reardon ordered Campbell to register as a sex offender and to have no contact with any of his victims for 40 years.

“The pattern of behavior was particularly disturbing: predatory and serial,” Reardon said. “There is a frightening disconnect between how you present yourself to your family, church and these girls.”

In the news release, Ada County Prosecutor Jan M. Bennetts thanked “the brave victims for coming forward to report these crimes and for speaking before the court.”