Life Lessons Encore: What William Fischer shared with us days before he died

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

With the spread of COVID-19, we are currently unable to interview the wise folks living at Morningstar so we’re taking a look back at what some in the past have told us.

We met with William Fischer days before he died in September 2019. He seemed relatively healthy and was more than willing to speak with us. William told us he never planned to move from New Jersey to Idaho but when he brought his daughter to Ricks College several decades ago, he uprooted his family and settled in the Gem State.

William said he learned a lot over the years and showed up for his interview ready to stand out! He said it’s important to be an individual and shared other lessons for all to hear.

Thanks for your example, William! Rest in peace.