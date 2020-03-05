Local man arrested for aggravated assault after firing gun inside home

IRWIN — A Bonneville County man was arrested for felony aggravated assault Tuesday after authorities say he fired a gun inside his home.

Dispatch reports show at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a residence on Chokecherry Lane in the Irwin area to a report of a disturbance, according to a news release.

Deputies were told a man and woman were arguing and at some point, the man fired a gun inside the residence before leaving the area.

Deputies contacted the man, 32-year-old Christopher R. Reynoso, who was cooperative and agreed to meet with deputies.

After talking with both parties, deputies found evidence a handgun was fired inside the residence and were told by the woman that she locked herself and a child in the basement of the residence while calling for help.

Reynoso apparently left the gun inside the residence and drove away from the area until he was contacted by Deputies.

Reynoso was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Aggravated Assault. No one was injured during the incident.