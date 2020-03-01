Local performers coming together for interfaith concert in eastern Idaho next week

IDAHO FALLS – A popular musical production is returning to eastern Idaho next week and you’re invited to come see it.

Performers from dozens of faiths have been performing Rob Gardner’s production “Lamb of God” to audiences around the world since 2010. The show depicts the final week of Jesus Christ’s life, as told in the New Testament, and it’s portrayed entirely through music.

A cast of local performers have been rehearsing the show since the first of January, and they are excited for you to see it.

“The work itself is stunningly beautiful. The music is inspiring and powerful. Not only is it beautiful to listen to, but the words are extremely moving,” Karin Dance, a member of the cast, tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Dance sits on the board for Witness Music Southeast Idaho, a non-denominational, nonprofit organization with a mission to present sacred and inspirational music. The Southeast Idaho chapter is one of several in the national organization, which is behind the show’s production.

Dance says she fell in love with the show the first time she saw it several years ago and wanted to bring it to eastern Idaho. The first local performance of “Lamb of God” happened in 2018, but it was last spring that it became an official production for Witness Music.

“I was able to go and solo in it last March and I loved it so much I decided to add Pocatello onto (our list of places to perform),” she says.

The show consists of a choir 80 voices strong and 50-piece orchestra. There is some narration throughout the show and there are various soloists portraying Christ’s disciples and closest friends.

This year, Dance is playing the part of Mary Magdalene. Other members of the cast include Bryan Atkins, Jonathan Rose, Nick Bringhurst, Logan Lindholm, Kate George, and Temala Baker.

“We have a top-notch group. Some of the best singers in eastern Idaho will be performing in this. Just to hear the talent and experience the music is absolutely wonderful,” says Dance.

Narrators in last year’s production. | Karin Dance

Many of those involved with the show are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but Dance says this production is for everyone, regardless of their religious beliefs.

“We want to bring everyone in the community together, no matter what your beliefs are,” she says.

The first of three shows will take place Sunday, March 8 at the Jensen Grand Concert Hall in Pocatello. There will be a performance the following night at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls. A third performance is happening Saturday, March 11 at the Rexburg Tabernacle.

If you’re unable to attend next week’s shows, there is an open dress rehearsal Thursday, March 5 inside Jensen Concert Hall and Tuesday, March 3 at Thunder Ridge High School.

Each performance will begin at 7 p.m. and admission is free.

The goal of Witness Music is to expand the show’s reach to hundreds of cities across the globe where “Lamb of God” can bring the message of hope and healing. Dance is hoping to add a fourth performance in Blackfoot next year.

“One of our greatest goals is to bring southeast Idaho together as a community,” Dance says. “We really want to know each other more and come together to enjoy something like this.”

Donations from members of the community are what make these performances possible. To make a donation or learn more, visit the website.

Karin Dance