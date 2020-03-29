Local school district beginning grab-and-go meal service Monday

The following is a news release from Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.

POCATELLO – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is set to begin grab-and-go meal service on Monday, March 30.

The program will provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch sacks for anyone age 18 and younger. Due to a waiver approved by the USDA, children are not required to be present to receive the meal. Adult meals will not be available.

The meals will be pre-bagged so children can grab their sacks and go. There will be no eating at the location.

Meals will be available Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the following park locations: Alameda, Bicentennial, Caldwell, Hawthorne, OK Ward, Raymond, Lower Ross, and Stuart.

Locations are subject to change with minimal notice. Individuals participating in this program are expected to practice social distancing at all times and leave the park immediately to consume their meals.

We appreciate the community’s adherence to these guidelines. The program will run indefinitely until further notice.