Local school district addresses long-term plan regarding COVID-19

The following is a news release from Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.

POCATELLO – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Saturday, March 28, to discuss further recommendations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board approved administrative recommendations on the following topics: communication plan for staff and families, FY2020 budget holdback, instructional recommendations, staffing recommendations, technology recommendations, business operations recommendations, and spring athletic recommendations.

All plans and guidelines are being made in accordance with Governor Little’s stay home order, which classifies education as an essential service. Educational institutions –– including public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities –– can continue to operate for purposes of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions, provided that social distancing of six-feet per person is maintained to the greatest extent possible.

COMMUNICATIONS

During this time, information has been very fluid with frequent updates and mandates from the Idaho State Department of Education, State Board of Education and Governor’s Office. Our goal from day one has been to get information out to our staff, families, learners, and media as soon as possible for the duration of this situation.

All communication has and will continue to be guided by transparency, expediency and community. By framing all of our activities around our district’s vision and mission, we will be able to think more, learn more and be more together.

Staff and families can expect frequent communications and are encouraged to frequently check their email and Infinite Campus accounts. Our website will also continue to maintain the most up-to-date information.

INFINITE CAMPUS PARENT PORTAL

Families: Please make sure at least one parent or guardian from your household is signed up for an account on the Infinite Campus Parent Portal. Infinite Campus is a mission-critical tool to keep families informed as we roll out remote learning. Need help? One of our staff members will be happy to walk you through the process. Contact us Monday through Friday at (208) 232.3563.

GRAB-AND-GO MEAL SERVICE

Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch distribution will begin, Monday, March 30. The breakfast item will be for the following morning.

The service will run indefinitely Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Park locations are available at sd25.us.

PCSD 25 applied to the USDA to waive the federal requirement for children to be present to receive a meal. Therefore, children do not need to be present to receive meals.

Individuals participating in this program will be expected to practice social distancing and leave the park area to consume meals.

KEY DATES

Thursday, April 2 and Friday, April 3, 2020 — All building personnel will return to buildings for remote learning content preparation. Building administrators will contact their staff members with specific instructions.

— All building personnel will return to buildings for remote learning content preparation. Building administrators will contact their staff members with specific instructions. Monday, April 6, 2020 — School will resume via remote learning services via online and instructional packets.

CHROMEBOOK DEVICE CHECKOUT

Monday, April 6 – Times TBD. A schedule will be developed and distributed early next week. Learners in need will be able to check-out a Chromebook device for educational purposes. Distribution will be in the parking lot at Highland High School. Families will get an email with more specific information about device pick-up by Tuesday, March 31.

REMOTE INSTRUCTION

Learners can expect to receive contact from their teacher(s) on or before Monday, April 6.

Weekly instructional packets will begin to be available online or for pick-up on Monday, April 6. More details, including pick-up instructions, will follow early next week.

Weekly lesson plans will be provided with clear learning intentions.

Teachers will be reaching out daily to provide instruction and content support.

Learners can expect remote person-to-person contact at least once a week.

Freshman registration: staff members will begin contacting families to complete the registration process on April 2.

Commencement – A final decision regarding graduation will be made by approximately May 1.

SPECIAL EDUCATION SERVICES

For learners currently receiving special education services through an Individual Education Plan (IEP), individual case managers and service providers will be contacting those families on a case-by-case basis beginning Thursday, April 2. Families can anticipate receiving a call within the week.

STAFFING

Compensation for PCSD 25 permanent and part-time staff will continue as scheduled with the variation coming in what those respective jobs may look like in the coming weeks. Assigned daily duties for staff members will be determined by the respective supervisor, coordinated across departments and/or buildings and reviewed weekly through some form of task documentation.

ATHLETICS

Middle school track has been canceled for the spring 2020 season. Participation fee refunds will be processed.

Other sports will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis following IHSAA recommendations and guidelines.

EDUCATION SERVICE CENTER AND SCHOOL BUILDING HOURS OF OPERATION