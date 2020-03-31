Madison County man accused of sexually abusing young girl

REXBURG — A Madison County man investigators say sexually abused a girl several years ago is facing several charges.

Deputies say Colt Medcalf, 33, sexually abused a preteen girl six years ago, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. After an investigation, he’s charged with felony lewd conduct with a child, misdemeanor domestic battery and two counts of misdemeanor injury to a child. If convicted of the felony, Medcalf faces up to life in prison.

On March 7, the victim and her mother reported the alleged sex abuse to law enforcement. The mother told deputies that about a month before, the girl disclosed that sometime between 2013 and 2014, a drunk Medcalf exposed himself to the then-6-year-old girl. He then had her touch his genitals, according to court documents.

Investigators say the girl told them she had walked in on Medcalf masturbating to child pornography numerous times. The victim described the girls in the images were 12 years old or younger, and the most recent incident happened about a month ago, deputies wrote in their report.

It is unclear if detectives have found any evidence of child pornography on Medcalf’s computer. Prosecutors have not charged him with viewing child pornography.

Investigators also said Medcalf abused several relatives inside the Madison County home.

Deputies arrested him on March 12 and booked him into the Madison County Jail. He posted the $10,000 bond and was released.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29 at the Madison County Courthouse.