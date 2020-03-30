Man on run after allegedly trying to kill two sheriff’s deputies

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information leading to the arrest and capture of William “Bill” Pearle James for the attempted murder of two sheriff’s deputies on March 29, 2020.

James was last seen in the area of New Meadows, Idaho.

Members of the public are cautioned not to confront this individual but to contact law enforcement immediately by calling *ISP (*477) or 911 as he should be considered armed and dangerous.