Man with history of running from law enforcement barricades himself in home, deputies say

REXBURG — A local man is in custody after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop and barricaded himself inside his home Wednesday morning.

When deputies stopped Tyrell Fisher, he took off to his home near North 4000 West in the Hibbard area, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Isaac Payne. Once at his home, Payne says Fisher went inside and refused to come out.

After negotiations, Payne says deputies safely took Fisher into custody and transported him to the Madison County Jail where he will be booked.

Fisher is facing multiple felony charges and has a history of running from law enforcement. In 2016, he was taken into custody in Idaho Falls while on parole after he had fled twice from police.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story when more information is available.