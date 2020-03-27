Mayors join forces to help critical blood shortage

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — City of Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and City of Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti will be at the Idaho Falls Red Cross Donation Center, located at 1165 E. 17th Street, Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. to donate blood.

The mayors are joining forces to help raise awareness of the critical shortage of blood and blood products that the Red Cross is experiencing at this time. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the American Red Cross has had to cancel 9,000 blood drives across America, resulting in 300,000 fewer blood donations.

“The public has responded greatly in the past week to help donate,” said Angela Ragan, Account Manager with the Donor Recruitment Department. “However, there is still a critical need for blood donations in our community and across America.”

The Red Cross already employs strict sanitation measurers for blood donations. Due to the COVID-19 situation they have also implemented additional levels of precaution for donors. Upon entering each Red Cross facility, each donor will have their temperature taken. Anyone showing a temperature above 99.6 will be unable to donate and asked to leave.

Each donor admitted will also be asked to clean with hand sanitizer and then will be asked to maintain appropriate social distancing from other donors in the area. Technicians are wiping and sanitizing any surfaces donors touch after each visit, in addition to the already strict sanitation and sterilization protocols Red Cross already employs.

Those who wish to donate can visit www.redcrossblood.org to find their nearest Red Cross facility, closest blood drive or hours of operation. They can also call 208-520-1957 for more information.