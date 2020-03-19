More COVID-19 cases found in Idaho

Idaho has two more cases of COVID-19, health officials said Wednesday evening.

A man from Twin Falls County in his 80s was confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. He was briefly hospitalized but is recovering well at home, according to a news release from South Central Public Health District. The other new case is a man from Blaine County in his 40s, who had mild symptoms and is also recovering well at home, the district said.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases in the Gem State is 11. The virus has appeared throughout the state, including in Teton and Madison counties.

The health district urges the public to follow the following recommendations from Gov. Brad Little through March 31:

Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.

Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

Avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts where social distancing is not achievable; instead use drive-thru, pickup or delivery options.

Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.

Cancel visits to nursing homes, retirement, and long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

See https://www.eastidahonews.com/outbreak/ for the latest on the spread of the virus through the world and nation and https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for Idaho-specific information.

