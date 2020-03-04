New hotel under construction in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – If you’ve been to Panda Express on Utah Ave. in Idaho Falls lately, you may have noticed a construction project on the property right behind it.

John Koehler with The Koehler Organization is one of the owners. He tells EastIdahoNews.com it will soon be the home of Staybridge Suites, an extended-stay hotel within the InterContinental Hotels Group.

“We just got started on the site work now and we’ll start construction shortly thereafter,” Koehler says.

Construction is expected to last 14-15 months with an estimated completion time for early summer 2021.

The hotel will be open to anyone but caters specifically to working professionals who need a place to stay during their trip or displaced families looking to relocate.

“We certainly can provide accommodations that will allow for longer-term stays,” Koehler says.

The 74,000-square-foot project will include 92 guest rooms with a fully-equipped kitchen. There will be a mix of studio suites and one-bedroom suites.

The hotel will also include a fitness center, laundry room, indoor swimming pool and hot tub, conference rooms, and free breakfast buffet. Free snacks and beverages will be available during an evening social every week, says Koehler.

Plans for the hotel got underway about a year and a half ago after Koehler and his partners saw all the growth in Idaho Falls. They ultimately decided it was a good fit for their next location.

“We’ve followed Idaho Falls for quite a while. The opportunity for this project came up and we decided to move forward,” he says.

There are multiple Staybridge Suites hotels in Idaho, including the Hampton Inn in Pocatello. Another location is being built in Pocatello south of the Center Street exit near Jaker’s. It is also scheduled for completion next summer.

The Koehler Organization is based in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The chain was founded in 1997, and the first hotel opened the following year in Alpharetta, Georgia. The website indicates it has more than 220 hotels in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe.

Staybridge Suites is being built at 780 Pioneer Road in Idaho Falls. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening will coincide with the hotel’s completion. It will be announced at a later date.

Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.