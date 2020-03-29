New Idaho COVID-19 hotline available beginning Monday, March 30

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

BOISE – The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has announced a new toll-free number for Idahoans to call with questions about COVID-19 or the statewide stay-home order. The number, 1-888-330-3010, will be staffed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The number will be in service beginning Monday, March 30.

Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-home order and signed an extreme emergency declaration on Wednesday. The stay-home order was effective immediately and is in place for 21 days. The Governor and public health officials will assess whether to extend the order near the end of the 21-day period.

The official order, a list of essential services, and an FAQ are available here. The FAQ and the Essential Services list will be updated regularly based on feedback and questions from Idahoans.